Technology reunites dog missing for 8 years with Tennessee owner

Tn. (FOX) — Technology helped reunite a dog missing for eight years with her owner in Tennessee on Sunday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the good news on its Facebook page Sunday night, writing that the dog named “Oreo” was reunited with her owner, identified only as “Ms. Dove,” because she got a microchip for her dog and “thanks to some Good Samaritans and one of our Animal Control Officers!”

The Facebook post included pictures of the happy reunion.

The office added that Oreo “was taken” from Gatlinburg, Tenn., which is about an hour away from Knoxville, in 2011.

“She never thought she would see her again,” The Knox County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post.

“However, because she was a responsible owner and had ‘Oreo’ microchipped when Officer Parrott scanned her all of Ms. Dove’s information was there.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information as to where the dog had been for the past eight years and where she was found.

The office thanked the officer and good Samaritans, who were integral to facilitating the reunion.

“We are thankful this was a happy ending!” the office said.

“It looks like “Oreo” will be living her best life now.”