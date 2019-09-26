Teachers meet to discuss concern over retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dozens of current and retired teachers attended a panel discussion over concern that their retirement could change for the worst.

A panel discussion was hosted by the Greene County democratic party who are sounding the alarm to a bill that failed earlier this year.

The Nixa representative, Jered Taylor, proposed the bill to allow new teachers to choose whether to participate in the traditional pension system or invest in a 401k style account.

A pension gives teachers a paycheck after they’ve been working for 25 years for the rest of their lives.

While A 401k lets teachers invest small amounts of money from their paycheck into stocks and savings accounts.

Taylor argued teachers could take whatever they invested with them to their next job if they didn’t make it to retirement.

However, critics argue 401k account will bankrupt the current pension system.

“Many teachers do not realize how good the retirement system is until they are retired and actually receiving the benefits,” said Wes Zongker, Green County democratic party chair. “We just want to make sure that we continue with a defined benefit plan, guaranteed pension.”

The Greene County Democrats will be holding town hall discussions on a variety of issues on the fourth Wednesday of every month.