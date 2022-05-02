KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to thank educators for all they do.

Teacher Appreciation Week begins Monday, May 2. That means all kinds of freebies are available to educators who flash a school ID.

Adidas

Teachers who need new kicks for summer are in luck. Adidas is offering 30% off its teachers shoes collection when educators verify with ID.ME.

Barnes & Noble

Educators who sign up for the B&N Educators program can receive a number of discounts, including 20% off the publisher’s list price on all purchases for the classroom and 10% off of café purchases.

Budget Truck Rental

Whether you’re moving schools or moving cities, Budget Truck Rental offers deals for teachers any day of the week.

Receive 20% off on local moves and 15% off on one-way moves with the discount code TEACH.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Educators and school staff can enjoy a 20% off discount from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6. A valid school ID is needed in order to claim the offer at the restaurant.

The offer is available for dine-in or in-store pay and pickup only.

Champion

Get ready for summer with an online deal through Champion. Educators and staff can receive 10% off online orders.

CheapCaribbean.com

Everyone needs a break, so how about a “Beach4Teach?”

Teachers and educators can get $150 off a vacation booked through CheapCaribbean.com. You will need to verify your status through SheerID to be eligible for the discount.

Costco

Feeding everyone and running around town really adds up.

Cash in by purchasing a new Costco membership and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card, if you’re a new member.

You are required to verify your teacher status through ID.me.

DiscountGlasses.com & DiscountContactLenses.com

Get a new look for less during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Educators can get 30% off glasses and 20% off contacts from May 2-6.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Teachers can enjoy a free single-topping mini sundae when they present their school ID. Offer valid for dine-in or drive-thru orders only.

Laffy Taffy

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, and to celebrate the launch of Laff Bites Tropical, Laffy Taffy is sharing “laffs” and giving complimentary candy care packages to teachers.

The first 100 teachers each day who register and share their favorite joke and will receive a LAFF BITES® TROPICAL Care Package. Daily giveaways start at 5 p.m. CT, while supplies last.

Teachers can enter themselves, and parents and students can join the fun and show their appreciation by nominating a funny teacher to receive a care package.

All teachers who receive care packages from Laffy Taffy will also be entered for a chance to win the ultimate R&R–a Grand Prize of $5,000 to use for a vacation to a tropical destination.

Lululemon

If you’re a coach or trainer at a university or college, you may be eligible for a 25% Lululemon discount.

Apply online to join the company’s “Sweat Collective” to see if you qualify.

McDonald’s

Select McDonald’s locations are offering teachers a free small McCafe coffee or medium soft drink.

Norwegian Cruise Line

The cruise lines is launching it’s “Giving Joy” contest. NCL will reward 100 teachers across the country with a cruise aboard the Norwegian Prima.

The top 3 grand prize winners will also receive a $25,000 donation for their schools.

Beginning May 2nd through June 3rd, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging people to show their gratitude by nominating and voting for a deserving teacher.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club does not offer teacher discounts, but it does have a current membership deal.

New members can currently join for $45 and get $45 off their first in-club purchase.

Sonic

Sonic is giving away a free cheeseburger, with purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Every teacher or employee at a K-12 school, or degree-granting university qualifies for the promotion. You do need to enroll in Sonic Teachers’ Circle in the Sonic app.

Teachers’ Circle is a free awards program only available for educators.

Under Armour

Under Armour offers a 20% off discount for a number of groups, including educators. The offer isn’t just during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Educators and staff will need to verify through ID.me to be eligible for the discount.

Whataburger

Whataburger will also give educators free breakfast beginning Monday. The offer is good from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday, May 6.

Educators have the choice of a free Taquito with Cheese, Biscuit Sandwich or Breakfast on a Bun. All you have to do is show your teacher school ID.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is offering ‘Buy One, Get One’ boneless wings meals for teachers and nurses all day long on May 3 only, while supplies last.

Each meal features five boneless wings tossed in one of nine different sauces. It comes with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.