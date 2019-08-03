Tax-Free Weekend brings shoppers looking for those Back to School Deals to Branson

BRANSON, Mo- Missouri tax-free weekend is upon us and in the Ozarks Branson’s Tanger Outlet is a hotspot for back to school shopping.

From now until Sunday shoppers can save about 4% on supplies including computers and other items.

“It is always one of our busiest weekends. I mean it’s almost Thanksgiving like in some ways,” says Jamie Whiteis, General Manager of Tanger Outlet.

Jamie Whiteis, General Manager of Tanger Outlet in Branson says this time of the year usually brings more people out to shop. The free sales tax is a bonus..

“It’s always a big crowd. I mean back to school shopping typically starts right around the 4th of July. You’ll see people start shopping then and it will go right to school starts right around mid-August,” says Whiteis.

Some of the deals are on computers less than $1,500 per item, clothing less than $100 and school supplies under $50. Ryan Humes, says he’s a struggling University of Arkansas student and this tax deal is right on time.

“You know, I feel a little better…cause little tight on money. As usual…so. I haven’t yet really shopped for all of my school supplies. So, kind of a little late on that one,” says Humes.

His buddy and fellow U of A student Chase Marra is grateful for his electronic reminder about the weekend deals.

“I got an email this morning,” says Marra.

Chase is stocking up on notebooks, books, pencils, paper, and shoes even.

Shoppers who prefer to take advantage of the tax-free weekend online can still save money, but shipping costs can cut into the savings.

Other places that are participating in the sales tax-free weekend include JCPenney, Gordman’s, Academy Sports and Dollar General.