Tattoo, piercing shops share how business has been after reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we continue to reopen, businesses are slowly returning to normal operations.

One business, in particular, was considered necessary for some people, but not essential to open during the shutdown.

Frances Lin shows us how tattoo and piercing shops in Springfield are doing after reopening.

Body art, tattoos and piercings, can be very important to some people. But, tattoo and piercing shops have been shut down for weeks. People didn’t have anywhere to go to deal with their tattoo infections or piercing rejections.

“With piercings, you have swelling or what not issues do arise, where normally we’re here to just fix those right up, and it’s not a big deal,” said Ben Creehan, the shop manager at Kaleidoscope in Springfield. “But during a closure, we’re unable to attend to some of that stuff that needed to be done.”

Tattoo shops around town say they’ve been seeing a lot more clients since reopening.

“We have been exceptionally busy,” Creehan said. “We’ve been busier than normal.”

Justin Fleetwood, owner of The Bearded Lady Tattoo Parlor, said they were booked up a month and a half before they even opened back up.

“It’s been so busy, we’ve actually had to turn away quite a bit of business,” Fleetwood said.

Creehan, on top of being the shop manager at Kaleidoscope, is also a body piercer. He explained the shop’s safety measures.

“We’ve added plexi glass check-out counters to protect those areas,” Creehan said. “All our staff is wearing masks. Out on the floor here, we have hand sanitizer stations.

He says they’re asking some cilents to stay outside until their appointment time.

“Usually piercing or tattooing is a social event as well, but what we’ve done now is limited it to one person, the client being pierced or tattooed,” Creehan said.

And Fleetwood, a tattoo artist, explains the safety measures shops usually take.

“Nothing more than what we normally do in a tattoo shop, which is make sure you don’t cross-contaminate, make sure you’re keeping everything clean and sterile,” Fleetwood said. “As far as wearing masks, or things like that go, no, we don’t wear masks. We have them if people would like to wear them, so far, (zero) people have wanted to wear one.”

Some shops say it’s better to just call and make an appointment ahead of time.