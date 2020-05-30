Target stores close around the country, including Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield store closed at 2:30 today according to employees at the store.

KOLR10 spoke to a manager at the Target store at 1825 E. Primrose St. in Springfield who says the store was closing early on Saturday, but did not elaborate further on the reason behind the early closure.

The company put out a statement Saturday about several locations around the country closing – something they anticipate will be temporary. The company says in part:

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

