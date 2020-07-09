Tanker truck catches fire in southbound lane of Hwy 65 near Branson

UPDATE 12:00 p.m.

According to FMC Transporation, a Willow Springs-based petroleum transportation company, one of its ethanol-hauling trucks caught fire on the way to Little Rock, Arkansas. The truck pulled over south of Hollister.

The company does not know the cause of the fire but has confirmed the driver was not injured.

BRANSON, Mo.– Video gathered by KOLR10 News Reporter Jacob Blount shows what looks to be a tanker truck on fire in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, just south of Branson.

There may be some traffic backup, according to Blount’s initial report from the scene.

“Officers say [they] can’t let anyone go by because it’s not a normal vehicle fire,” Blount says during the video, which runs for about a minute and a half. “[Officers don’t] know if it will explode or not.”

This is a developing story and updates will provided as more information about the scene is confirmed by authorities.