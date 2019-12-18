Tanger Outlets kick off the TangerPink Campaign in 2020

Picture from the left: Deidre McCormick, Assistant General Manager, Tanger Outlets Branson; Allyson Tuckness, Chief Operating Officer, Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, Joe Daues, Chief Executive Officer, Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks; Jamie Whiteis, General Manager, Tanger Outlets Branson.

BRANSON, Mo. — Tanger will kick off the 2020 TangerPink Campaign with the 12th Annual TangerFit 5k Run/Walk and Silent Auction on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Tanger Outlets Branson.

Thanks to TangerPink Campaign and the 11th Annual TangerFit 5K Run/Walk and silent auction.

Early this year, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks received a donation of $46, 973.57 from Tanger Outlets on Jan. 18, 2019.

“The longlasting partnership between Tanger and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks has allowed us to help hundreds of local families dealing with this disease, ” CEO Joe Daues said. “We’re honored to be working with the Tanger team to make the Ozarks a better place to live and work.”

The line up includes The Duttons, Early Bird Registration Drawings, Prizes for Best Costumes, and Top Finishers, including a 2-night stay at Thousand Hills Golf Course Resort and medals for all who finish the race.

Donated funds were raised throughout October as part of the annual TangerPink Campaign and TangerFit 5K Run/Walk Pink Savings Pass to save 25% off a single item at participating stores.

“The opportunity to assist such a worthy organization like BCFO is truly a privilege,” General Manager Tanger Outlets Branson Jamie Whiteis said. “It’s very special that funds raised through our efforts assist patients and those affected by breast cancer here in Taney and Stone counties.”

Over 2,000 families received financial assistance.

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is a not-to-profit organization helping families and neighbors who have been affected by breast cancer.

For additional details visit TangerOutlets.com/race and Facebook.com/TangerOutletsBranson