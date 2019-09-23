Taney County town having road work on nearly every street

FORSYTH, Mo. — Anyone driving through Forsyth in Taney County will notice road work on nearly every street.

Most of the city streets will be getting a brand new surface.

Crews have already started the process of grinding down the streets.

Chris Robertson, the city administrator, explains these growing pains will be worth it once the work is done.

“Obviously there are people that are inconvenienced by this project and we apologize for that,” Robertson said. “But I think as the total picture when they get a new road in front of their business, I think that’s going to be worth the inconvenience.”

This is all being paid for by the capital improvement tax voters decided on in April.

The road work in Forsyth is expected to take several weeks.

Robinson says city officials are not done.

They are planning to add new pavilions and playground equipment to city parks.

Forsyth leaders are also looking into grants to improve downtown.

