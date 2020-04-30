Taney County to do drive-thru voting in June

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Taney County officials announced they will be doing a drive-thru election for the upcoming June 2, 2020 election.

This is to protect both the poll workers and voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials ask that you come prepared to vote:

  • Bring a smooth surface to put your ballot on; Ex: magazine, cardboard, etc.
  • Bring your ID: IDs will not be scanned, judges will manually enter your information from your ID into the poll pad. Poll pads will be sanitized for each voter.

You will be provided a pen to mark your ballot that will be sanitized for each voter.

There will be a ballot box or voting machine available to drop your ballot into.

For a list of updated polling locations, click here.

If you have any questions, call the Taney County Clerk’s Office at 417-546-7249.

