TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Snow in the Branson, Missouri area totaled 8 inches between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. As of Friday morning, many roads are still covered in snow.

Branson Public Works crews told us there are ten to twelve crew members working around the clock to clear roads. The priority for workers has been the main thoroughfares, followed by secondary roads and subdivisions. Thursday, our crews saw several cars and even a semi-truck get stuck on Main Street in Branson.

Watch the video above to see what roads look like around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning in the Branson area. Our meteorologists say even though temperatures are bitterly cold, the sunshine will help melt down some of the ice and snow on the roads through Friday. Extreme cold temperatures will hit the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday, with some areas sinking below zero, before the weekend begins to warm up.

