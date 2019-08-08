Taney County planning project to build an expressway

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A proposed road project in Taney County will be the focus of a public meeting tonight at Hollister High School.

The project would build an expressway beginning at Birch Street and Industrial Park Drive, then travel east, eventually connecting onto BB Highway and Coon Creek Road and the onto Missouri 76 in Kirbyville.

The Taney County Commission is hoping to be awarded a 25-million dollar federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund the project. The county filed for the same grant last year but was not approved.

This evening’s meeting, hosted by Taney County and Great River Engineering starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in the cafeteria of Hollister High School.