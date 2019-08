TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — One Taney County family is thankful no one was hurt after their home was struck by lightning.

The Western-County Fire Protection District was called to the home earlier today.

They found the large two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters forced entry and found fire on the second floor.

They were able to get the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

The fire and smoke caused heavy damage to the home. No one was home at the time.