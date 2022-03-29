TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Western Taney County Fire Protection responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Western Taney County Fire Protection, the mobile home was located on Daral Drive off of Highway 248 in Branson.

When fire crews arrived around 1:44 a.m. approximately 50% of the single wide mobile home was on fire. Fire crews laid an 1100 feet supply line off of Highway 248 and the bulk of the fire was extinguished around 20 minutes after crews arrived.

Western Taney County Fire Protection was supported by Branson police, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, and Liberty Utilities to turn off the power. There are currently no details on how the fire started.