Taney County fire damaged several cars Sunday night

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Seven cars were destroyed and two more damaged following a fire in Western Taney County.

Firefighters were sent to the Branson fire shortly after nine Sunday night. When they arrived they discovered multiple vehicles on fire inside a locked fence and within three feet of a building.

The fire was considered under control within seven minutes of firefighters being on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have started in one of the cars engine compartments.

A similar incident happened Friday night but authorities say the two are not related. No was injured in either fire.