Taney County confirms 16th case of COVID-19, announces potential exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department has confirmed its 16th case of COVID-19.

The positive individual visited the following places:

  • On the morning of Monday, June 8, the patient visited the Branson Post Office for 5 or 10 minutes.
  • June 10 from noon to 7 p.m. the patient was at the State of the Ozarks Farmers Market in Hollister.
  • On the morning of June 10, they were at the Walmart on Branson Hills Parkway and made a second trip to the Branson Post Office.

This patient was not wearing a mask at any of these locations.

Officials say if you were also at these locations at these times, you are at low risk of contraction, however, you should still monitor for symptoms.

