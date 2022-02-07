TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Members of the Taney County 100 Club are asking people to nominate a deserving first responder to receive a new roof on their home. Branson Roof Company is donating labor and materials.

The Taney County 100 Club is a charity that makes sure families of first responders who are killed or hurt in the line of duty are supported financially, according to Cory Roebuck, who is Chairman of the Board. He says people pay $100 a year to be a member of the Taney County 100 Club, and then that money is used to help families.

The club has been around one year, and there are more than 100 members. “So far we have about $45,000 in the bank that we can use to financially support that family if and when the time comes,” Roebuck said. Members can donate more than the minimum if they wish, and the club also hosts fundraisers. Several businesses are also members, and one of those is Branson Roof Company. Roebuck said the company approached the club with the idea to be proactive in offering help.

“There’s not a lot to help out first responders. A lot of them don’t have the best pay. Ane they’re in a risky job, many of them. And I was just like ‘Yeah, I’m one hundred percent on board,'” Daniel Koren with Branson Roof Company told Ozarks First.

There are about 500 first responders in Taney County. Roebuck said he hopes the public steps up with nominations, “If you have a good reason that somebody needs a roof, whether it’s they actually need a roof and it’s leaking or they’re just a great first responder, they’ve helped out above and beyond, we’d love to hear those stories.”

You can nominate someone to receive a free roof at Taney County 100 Club’s website. The deadline is March 31, 2022.