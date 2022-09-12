SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city’s Household Chemical Collection Center collects paint, insecticide, aerosols, and more chemicals and chemical receptacles, disposing of them properly and safely.

During this week’s Talking Trash segment, we went out to see how paint is disposed of at the Household Chemical Collection Center. You can watch the full story at the top of this article.

Taking chemicals to the collection center helps ensure that they’re getting disposed of properly. If these chemicals are improperly disposed of, they can do damage to the environment or create a hazardous situation when they’re mixed together.

If you have chemicals that you need to dispose of, you take your chemicals to the Household Chemical Collection Center at 1226 W. Nichols Street if you live in Greene, Christian, Polk, Dallas, or Webster counties. However, visits to the collection center must be scheduled. To make an appointment, you can call 417-864-2000.