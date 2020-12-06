Taiwanese locals discuss COVID-19-free life

Taiwan (KOLR10) — Our Frances Lin spoke with two people who live in Taiwan right now, Joanne Tsai and Michael Wu, who share their experiences living in Taiwan. In a country of over 23,000,000 people, there have been no new domestic cases in over six months and seven total deaths since the pandemic started.

“It’s just Taiwan is so normal, I feel like we live in a bubble and the whole world outside is like with COVID,” said Joanne Tsai.

“There have been 685 cases and only 55 locally acquired cases. So that means almost 600 imported cases,” said Michael Wu.

“I think we’re doing well mainly because of this public understanding of how wearing a face mask, washing your hands, keeping yourself sanitized and disinfected anywhere as much as possible, the thinking is really strong, and the public is I think most people are not as selfish as say like people in the States would probably be, people, listen to the government, and so a lot of things get to be prevented. That’s number one. So like we have a public consensus to try to prevent this disease together.”

“Some people have been complaining about wearing masks, and they still comply because if you don’t wear a mask, you can’t get on the MRT, the local train that we have here, and you can’t enter restaurants. You can’t enter anywhere. And if you want to go to class, you have to wear a mask. And some people complain it’s not convenient, but it’s necessary.”

“Everybody follows the rules pretty well, so if you get stopped by saying like the public transportation or store clerks at department stores, nobody would like fight to go in, everybody would just like go to 7-11 to get a face mask if they didn’t have one on hand. So everybody is pretty cooperative, and no conflicts about face masks really happened.”

“The mentality I’m thinking is really really different, everybody is really scared and since Taiwanese people are really used to wearing face masks even before the disease, it’s like a thing in Asia, because people cover their faces say if they have pimples, you know, they don’t want to look bad in public, which I don’t get why because nobody cares. But people have been wearing face masks as sort of etiquette, especially if you go to like hospitals or like clinics, people would automatically wear one, it’s nothing strange, or nothing that people are really against.”

“And like we have basically actually a surplus of facemasks within the country right now, you can get them anywhere. And we actually have this like facemask fashion going on. Right, there’s like cute, pink, or like I don’t know jean patterns, or just everything is so weird. Because I see people trying to get face masks all around the world but in Taiwan, it’s like oh which one am I going to wear today? Am I going to wear the pink one? blue one? green one? I have so many colors that I choose from. Wear for the day, just to make my day fun. You know, and like I can pair it with my outfit so that I can go out in fashion.”

“There’s been an average of 20 to 30 contacts linked to each confirmed case. The government has been really good at tracing all of them. And one extreme example was a worker at a club, and he was confirmed to be positive, and he had the government was able to track down 150 people who were in contact with him. And they all had to go through 14-days of quarantine.”

“So actually, in terms of feeling like there’s COVID, wearing a face mask part is still there, but obviously, it’s very necessary and other than that, we get to do everything, we can go to the movie theater, we can go to restaurants, there’s basically nothing that we’re not allowed to do. It’s not like we can’t do gatherings or anything like that, all the restaurants or like public places are actually pretty much, they listen to the government, they work with people so that everybody gets to stay safe during COVID.”

“Some people have been complaining about having to go through the 14-day quarantine period because it’s not easy staying alone for 14-days and not seeing anybody. And the Taiwanese government has been increasing its food delivery system for all these people. A total of 340-thousand people have been in quarantine so far. And the compliance rate is 99.7%.”

“Just a couple of days ago, they started enforcing that you have to wear a mask if you are going to enter clubs, bars, places like that even though there have been no locally-acquired cases so far. They’re just preparing for the winter, a potential second wave.”

“The government just implemented this like COVID fall and winter program, so COVID prevention program where we have to wear face masks in 8 kinds of public places.”

“Starting Dec. 1, we’re required to wear a mask to almost everywhere we go, to school, to grocery shopping, to the hospital, or even just like on public transportation. And some people have been complaining that this is unconstitutional, but the government actually had a meeting, came up with the conclusion that it’s not unconstitutional because the rules serve to protect the majority of the people.”

“It’s the flu season, and it’s already getting really cold, so a lot of people are like catching colds and catching flu, so I think the government has to like reinforce their rules to make sure that all of the efforts that were spent earlier doesn’t just go into the trash. Because the winter season is here.”

“But obviously the public still complains about whatever the government does, but I think they’re trying their best to protect the people. And as long as the public consensus is still strong enough, I think we’re still going to be the country that’s probably doing the best throughout the world.”

“I feel extremely lucky because I can’t imagine not being able to go anywhere, especially because I live in a big city, and public transportation is like the only way I get to go around because I don’t drive, I just take the MRT which is the metro system here, or I take buses, so I can’t imagine not being able to go anywhere and just being stuck at home, I feel really bad but I think the government is doing a lot to help other countries as much as we can.”

“So I just feel extremely lucky and strange at the same time because we don’t see the same kind of suffering that I see on global news.”

“I feel pretty safe living in Taiwan. And people are still wearing masks, people are still going through quarantine. But I definitely feel like life is pretty close to normal. Yeah, I think Taiwan’s doing an amazing job, and we have strict rules but everybody’s complying, everybody understands the necessity of it. And, we’ve been lucky.

Our Jesse Inman also knows a local Republic, MO native who lives in Taiwan right now. He shares his experiences living in Taiwan while COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are increasing every day. Wu also talked about how Taiwan is doing so well amidst a global pandemic afterward.

Ozarks Fox’s John Adams also spoke with both Jesse Inman and Frances Lin in an Ozarks Tonight segment about this piece. Here is the full version:

Here are their full individual interviews:

