Swarm of mayflies invades Ohio, insects detected on local weather radars

Oh. (FOX) — Residents in parts of Northern Ohio are battling a massive swarm of mayflies as thousands of the tiny insects blanketed the state this week.

People living in Catawba have taken to social media to share shocking pictures of cars and storefronts covered in the insects which have flocked to the Lake Erie area.

“Think the mayflies are bad in Catawba!” one person wrote on Facebook after sharing a picture of a car completely covered in a swarm, Fox 8 reported.

The swarm is so large this year that it was picked up by local weather radars on Thursday.

