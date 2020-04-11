SUV rollover crash loaded with kids, all escaping serious injuries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Duenweg/KSN) – Friday evening just before 8:00 PM reports of a single vehicle rollover crash just east of Joplin, Prosperity Road at the curve and east Zora. Jasper County dispatch then alerted Duenweg Fire Department, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing the crash. Trooper J. Drum told us at the scene of the rollover the SUV was traveling westbound.

There was one adult in the vehicle, the female driver, 30, and then four children as passengers. All four were under the age of 10. They were all transported to the hospital in two separate ambulances. All suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Courtesy: KSN

UPDATE: TROOP D RELEASE THE INITIAL CRASH REPORT FRIDAY NIGHT

The 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was operated by 30-year-old, Krista Moss, of Carthage. She suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Freeman West in Joplin along with the four occupants, all children under 10: 9, 6, 8 and 5. Two of the kids were not wearing their seat belts.

The report prepared by Trooper J. Drum #482 states, “[Trailblazer] crossed the centerline, driver overcorrected and [Trailblazer] skidded off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, returned to the roadway and overturned.”

Courtesy: KSN

Cardinal Towing removed the SUV from the roadway. It was to the east of the intersection in the middle of the curve.

