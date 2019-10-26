SUV driver fails to stop after 3 occupants are taken into custody.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — A driver of an SUV left the scene of an accident and failed to stop the vehicle near Kansas Expressway and Bennet around 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to Green County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect who was believed to be impaired due to driving behavior stopped the vehicle in the 2500 block of South Nettleton at the dead end where the SUV reversed in an aggressively manner and rammed into the deputies patrol car.

The deputy fired towards the suspects vehicle as the SUV fled the scene.

Eventually the vehicle stopped near Walnut Street where the driver fled on floor and three of the four occupants were taken into custody.

Deputies are continuing their investigation and checking the area for the suspect.