Suspicious package found on South Troy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield Fire Department, a suspicious package was found on the 200 block of South Troy.

The Springfield Police Department and Fire Department are on the scene.

The road is closed down to insure everyone’s safety until the package is determined safe or not.

The Springfield Fire Department told KOLR10 that the bomb squad was suiting up in preparation to investigate the mysterious package.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as soon as we receive more information.