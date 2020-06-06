Suspended Buffalo Police officers charged with second degree assault

Courtesy: WIVB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Buffalo Police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were charged with second-degree assault this morning during a virtual arraignment.



The two officers were suspended after video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino Thursday night, during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall.



Both officers pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on their own recognizance.

They are set to reappear on July 20 for a felony hearing.

McCabe and Torgalski remain suspended without pay.

#UPDATE: Suspended Buffalo police officer Robert McCabe is charged with second degree assault. This is a class D felony. He’s being arraigned now. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 6, 2020

#UPDATE: Suspended Buffalo police officer Aaron Torgalski is also charged with second degree assault, a class D felony. He pleads not guilty. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 6, 2020

Cheers erupted in the crowd as suspended officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski left the Erie County District Attorney’s Office after being arraigned:

Courtesy: WIVB Crowd outside DA’s office in support of McCabe and Torgalski

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw released a statement Saturday morning in response to the incident and in support of Buffalo Police:



“In times like these, we need level headed, strong leaders who believe in the rule of law. I stand strong behind these Buffalo Police officers and all members of law enforcement. Cops are under attack from agitating, extremist radicals that crave anarchy and chaos. Enough is enough. It’s time for us to take back our neighborhoods. It’s time to take back our way of life and our great nation. Law abiding taxpayers are afraid. Our children are scared. This lawlessness must end. We can no longer sit back and let rioters attack police and destroy businesses. This must end. Now. I refuse to backdown. I refuse to let the shining city on a hill that brought my immigrant parents across an ocean come under attack from within. Weak, cowardly politicians that stay quiet when radicals pursue political prosecutions of the police trying to protect us should be ashamed and need to get out of the way. To all police officers: we stand with you. We have your back.” — Stefan Mychajliw

Erie County Comptroller

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood released this statement Saturday afternoon:



“Today the Erie County District Attorney’s office made the decision to charge two

City of Buffalo police officers in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday

night in Niagara Square. The officers remain suspended without pay following my

order for an immediate internal investigation into the incident. These last few weeks

have obviously been a very challenging time not only for our city and community,

but for our entire nation, as we grapple with some very critical issues.

My officers have been through, and continue to work through, one of the most

difficult times in our history. I stand by the men and women of the Buffalo Police

Department and I’m proud of how they have handled the vast majority of the

situations and encounters that they have faced. I hope and pray that we can all

work and grow together as we move forward in the City of Buffalo.”