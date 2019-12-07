1  of  3
Suspected robber shot and killed by Bentonville police officer

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – A Bentonville police officer shot and killed a suspected robber late Friday night.

According to a press release, police received a report of a robbery at 11 p.m. at Kum and Go on SW Regional Airport Boulevard.

A Bentonville police officer located the suspect near Greenhouse Road and Briar Creek. Within seconds, the officer reported that shots were fired and the suspect was down.

The suspect was determined dead at the scene and the officer was uninjured.

Arkansas State Police were contacted and was requested to investigate the robbery and shooting.

