BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police Officers responded to a call of a car prowler around the area of Fall Creek and Willow Bend Road at about 1 a.m on Sunday, Sept. 8.

While the officers were setting up a perimeter near a pond, police found a suspect with evidence of a crime who ran from police.

According to the Branson Police Department, they heard “commotion” coming from the pond. They believe the suspect went into the pond drowned.

The male is around his mid 20’s to early 30’s.