Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on MO-KS state line

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. /BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect is killed in an officer-involved shooting on the Missouri-Kansas state line.

Thursday night just before midnight an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department tried to stop a vehicle around Quincy and Joplin Streets.

The car failed to yield and sped off, fleeing east towards the Kansas-Missouri border.

The car eventually stopped at the intersection of South 270th Street and East 540th Avenue.

The driver stepped out of the car, holding a long gun. Shots were fired and the suspect was injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The officer involved was not injured and the investigation is being turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

