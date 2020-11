SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Troy Jones with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Jones was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, in connection to a homicide at a motel on North Glenstone. Authorities have already identified the victim of the shooting as Billy G. Glass.

Online court records have yet to show any upcoming court dates for Jones.