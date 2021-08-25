These are the charges filed after a deputy was shot in Christian County

OZARK, Mo. – Christian County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with Tuesday’s vehicle theft, manhunt, and shooting of a deputy.

Jenson Faught has been charged in the shooting of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy on August 24th. According to Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite, Faught is charged with:

4 counts of first degree assault on a special victim

4 counts of armed criminal action

Burglary in the first degree

Unlawful use of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Property damage

The deputy was shot in the neck but is recovering at home and is expected to be back at work in about a week.

Officials in Taney County came to Ozark yesterday and processed the stolen vehicle Fought had abandoned before the melee.