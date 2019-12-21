Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Suspect in baby’s death bit off child’s nipples

News

by: Associate Press

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a St. Louis-area man whos charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son repeatedly abused the child and bit off his nipples.

Thirty-one-year-old Sylvester Knighten Jr. was charged Thursday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and five other counts. The boy’s mother, 31-year-old Danesha Cannamore, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the couple was arrested Wednesday when police responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at their apartment in Florissant.

Bond is set at $1 million cash only for Knighten and $500,000 for Cannamore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories