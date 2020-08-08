Suspect dies in shootout with St. Charles County police

WEST ALTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Charles County police say a man died in a shootout with officers after a chase ended in a field.

The department says the officers were responding to a burglary call Friday afternoon after a homeowner confronted the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect fled in a car and allegedly threatened police and passenger while talking to a negotiator.

KSDK-TV reports the chase ended in a field in West Alton. Police say the man shot at officers from behind his car and officers returned fire. He died later at a hospital.

A female passenger in his car was not injured.

