Suspect charged in fatal shooting at St. Louis Co. mall

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Getty images

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) – A teenage suspect was is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with a fatal shooting inside a large suburban St. Louis shopping mall.

Eighteen-year-old Jaron Lemmitt was also charged Thursday with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Lemmitt is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

The man killed was identified Thursday as as Jaquan Steed, 21. A second shooting victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now