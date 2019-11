SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a gas station last night.

It happened at the Rapid Roberts at Elfindale and Kansas Expressway shortly before 10 p.m.

Springfield Police say the suspect walked in with a gun and demanded money.

Customers were in the store at the time, but no one was hurt.

The suspect fled their apartment and after a short chase and was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed at last check.