Surveillance video shows Danny Trejo rush to save baby after car crash

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, Danny Trejo attends the “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series” screening and panel discussion at the 2016 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. Trejo played a real-life hero Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side and, with the help of another bystander, a young woman, they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Ca.– Surveillance video shows Danny Trejo rush to save baby after a car crash

Newly released surveillance video shows actor Danny Trejo run toward an overturned SUV to help save a special-needs baby moments after another car slams into the vehicle after running a red light Wednesday.

Trejo, 75, is the first bystander seen heading to the crash in the San Fernando Valley’s Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles.

“I got into the car, but I couldn’t unbuckle the seatbelt,” Trejo said. “If the baby wasn’t in that car seat, it probably would have died, because it tore off the whole backseat.” He said a young bystander reached “her little hand in, to be able to push that button and that’s when I got the kid out.”

Los Angeles firefighters freed the baby’s grandmother who was trapped in the driver’s seat.

Trejo said he knew what to do because he works with special-needs children.

