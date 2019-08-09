Surveillance video shows Danny Trejo rush to save baby after car crash

LOS ANGELES, Ca.– Surveillance video shows Danny Trejo rush to save baby after a car crash
Newly released surveillance video shows actor Danny Trejo run toward an overturned SUV to help save a special-needs baby moments after another car slams into the vehicle after running a red light Wednesday.
Trejo, 75, is the first bystander seen heading to the crash in the San Fernando Valley’s Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles.
“I got into the car, but I couldn’t unbuckle the seatbelt,” Trejo said. “If the baby wasn’t in that car seat, it probably would have died, because it tore off the whole backseat.” He said a young bystander reached “her little hand in, to be able to push that button and that’s when I got the kid out.”
Los Angeles firefighters freed the baby’s grandmother who was trapped in the driver’s seat.
Trejo said he knew what to do because he works with special-needs children.
Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.
