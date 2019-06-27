Supreme court issues ruling on the citizenship question from the 2020 census

WASHINGTON D.C. — Reactions are pouring in, after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on the citizenship question from the 2020 census.

The Supreme Court blocked a proposed citizenship question, asking the commerce department for more information.

The high court said the agency’s explanation for adding the question was inadequate.

New York officials who challenged the administration celebrated the decision.

Nick Katz of the immigration advocacy group CASA says the issue isn’t settled. “The Supreme Court today has really issued a rebuke to Sec. Ross and it’s going to go back to the district court and we’re going to continue to fight to make sure this question never gets added.”

President Trump called the ruling “totally ridiculous” in a tweet, adding that he would ask lawyers to delay the census until additional information is given to the court for a final decision.

The department of justice issued a statement on the census ruling, saying: “we are disappointed by the supreme court’s decision today.”