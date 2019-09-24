Superintendent at Hollister nominated for BBB Trust Awards

HOLLISTER, Mo. — We are spotlighting another person in the Ozarks who demonstrates what it truly means to be trustworthy.

It’s all part of the better Business Bureau’s Trust Awards.

Tonight we’re introducing you to Dr. Brian Wilson, superintendent at Hollister Schools.

Dr. Wilson has been the superintendent for Hollister Schools for the past 20 years.

“My mom told me to do something I love to do because I was going to be doing it for a long time,” Wilson said. “That was going to be my career.”

Dr. Wilson loves his job as an educator, which he says is not just a career, but a calling.

Before becoming superintendent for Hollister Schools, Dr. Wilson spent five years as an agriculture teacher in Fordland.

“It’s not about oneself, but it’s about serving others and I think that comes to full circle when I talk about what is the best thing for me in my job is to be able to serve kids,” Wilson said.

Sean Woods, Hollister’s assistant superintendent explained why he believes Dr. Wilson was nominated.

“He sees issues a little differently than most people'” Woods said. “So, he can see where the strengths and weaknesses lie and he can pair those things together, so that together we are better moving forward.”

Dr. Wilson is married to his wife Jana and they have a 12-year-old daughter.