Superhero K-9 dives through window to nab suspect

CORONA, Ca. (KCBS) — Talk about a takedown!
This police K-9 wasn’t messing around when he put an end to a standoff with a pursuit suspect in Corona, California.
His name is Duke. He fights crime with Officer Michael Neff.
Duke is known for the viral video of him jumping through a shattered window and attacking a suspect.
“He’s great, he went to bed early this morning happy and woke up happy, not a scratch on him,” Officer Neff said.
Police say the suspect was wanted for several domestic violence-related felonies including stalking his estranged wife and violating a restraining order.
They say because he continued to resist arrest they had to use a taser before he finally stumbled out of the truck with duke still attached.
Duke, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was in the military before he worked for the police. He even went to Iraq.
But when he’s not on the job, he’s just a big baby.