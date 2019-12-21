Superhero K-9 dives through window to nab suspect

Breaking News
by: Nicole Comstock, KCBS

CORONA, Ca. (KCBS) — Talk about a takedown!

This police K-9 wasn’t messing around when he put an end to a standoff with a pursuit suspect in Corona, California.

His name is Duke. He fights crime with Officer Michael Neff.

Duke is known for the viral video of him jumping through a shattered window and attacking a suspect.

“He’s great, he went to bed early this morning happy and woke up happy, not a scratch on him,” Officer Neff said.

Police say the suspect was wanted for several domestic violence-related felonies including stalking his estranged wife and violating a restraining order.

They say because he continued to resist arrest they had to use a taser before he finally stumbled out of the truck with duke still attached.

Duke, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was in the military before he worked for the police. He even went to Iraq.

But when he’s not on the job, he’s just a big baby.

