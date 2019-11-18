Super Sunday Slam brings pro wrestling to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wrestling fans were treated to a triple main event this weekend.
Mid-States Wrestling brought pro wrestling back to the Ozarks with a Super Sunday Slam event.
KOLR10’s own Jesse Inman was also featured as a special guest referee.
He officiated a match between “Space Cowboy” Jason Jones and his arch-nemesis “The Nomad” Nate Winchester.
But that’s not all fans got to see — many other wrestlers were featured including Missouri’s own “Mr. Saturday Night” Michael Barry who challenged “The Russian Wrecking Ball” Meklakov.