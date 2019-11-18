Super Sunday Slam brings pro wrestling to the Ozarks

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wrestling fans were treated to a triple main event this weekend.

Mid-States Wrestling brought pro wrestling back to the Ozarks with a Super Sunday Slam event.

KOLR10’s own Jesse Inman was also featured as a special guest referee.

He officiated a match between “Space Cowboy” Jason Jones and his arch-nemesis “The Nomad” Nate Winchester.

But that’s not all fans got to see — many other wrestlers were featured including Missouri’s own “Mr. Saturday Night” Michael Barry who challenged “The Russian Wrecking Ball” Meklakov.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories