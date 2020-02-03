Super Bowl champion Chiefs to receive invite to Missouri Capitol

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet)– The Missouri Senate leader will be inviting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to visit the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami to beat San Francisco 31-20.

It’s Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, confirmed to Missourinet after the game that his office will invite the Super Bowl champions to visit the Capitol.

Schatz told Missourinet during our live State of the State coverage in January that he wanted to do it, and reiterated it after the Super Bowl. He’s hopeful of getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team to Jefferson City.

Schatz, who’s an avid sports fan, helped bring the NHL’s Stanley Cup to Jefferson City last Monday.