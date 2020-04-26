Super Bowl-champ Chiefs wrap draft with eye on repeat title

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Edwards-Helaire was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the final pick of the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs return 20 of 22 starters who helped them win the Super Bowl last season, so they spent their six picks in the NFL draft on guys who could help them not only defend the title but also plan for the future.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, center, celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

They took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third.

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

They wrapped up the draft Saturday by selecting Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, Michigan defensive end Mike Danna and Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes.