Sunwest Storage recovering from Black Friday fire in multiple units

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At least eight units at Sunwest Storage in Springfield suffered some amount fire or smoke damage on the morning of Nov. 27, 2020.

Fire authorities tell Ozarks First a cause is still being determined.

And while what sparked the blaze is still unknown, investigators have determined that fuel, held by the vehicles stored in a few of the units, kept the fire burning.

There are no injuries to report. Sunwest management will continue reaching out to unit renters to inform them of any damages.