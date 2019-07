CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A Sunrise Beach man was killed in a vehicle accident in Camden County Saturday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says Michael Fox, 48, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was traveling on Route F shortly before 12:45 am.

Fox’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Fox was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

This is Troop F’s third fatality of 2019.