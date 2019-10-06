Sunday, October 6 Forecast

Our front from yesterday hangs tight to the south today, keeping showers lingering south of I-44 through the afternoon. Clouds stay socked in on north winds, so highs will be chilly! Temperatures likely get stuck in the low to middle 60’s across the Ozarks, 10 degrees below average.

By Monday morning a Canadian high pressure will kick the front out and clear out our skies. Clearing skies and dry air will have temperatures drop, lows could be in the upper 40’s as the kiddos go back to school!

Monday will be a beautiful fall day. Mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Temperatures get cool again going into Tuesday morning as the center of our high takes hold of the Ozarks. Lows drop into the low to middle 40’s.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal low to middle 70’s hang around through Wednesday. Wednesday could be a bit breezy with winds out of the south ahead of our next cold front.

Thursday our next front arrives with showers/ storms. Temperatures will be in the middle 70’s. Rain could linger on Friday with chilly upper 50’s/ lower 60’s.

The Canadian air mass that comes in behind Thursday’s front will be the chilliest yet! Lows near 40 degrees are possible by Saturday morning, highs in the lower 60’s Saturday afternoon!

Overcast

Springfield

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
49°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
48°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

64° / 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 64° 47°

Monday

70° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 45°

Tuesday

72° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 49°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 57°

Thursday

76° / 47°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 76° 47°

Friday

59° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 59° 40°

Saturday

62° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

9 AM
Showers
50%
58°

60°

10 AM
Showers
60%
60°

62°

11 AM
Rain
60%
62°

62°

12 PM
Rain
70%
62°

62°

1 PM
Rain
70%
62°

62°

2 PM
Rain
70%
62°

61°

3 PM
Rain
60%
61°

64°

4 PM
Showers
50%
64°

60°

5 PM
Showers
50%
60°

59°

6 PM
Showers
40%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

6 AM
Clear
10%
49°

47°

7 AM
Clear
10%
47°

