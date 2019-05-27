Sunday, May 26 Overnight Forecast

Breaking News
We had another round of rain across parts of the Ozarks today, making an already very wet month for Springfield inch even closer to a record.  The rain this month has focused most heavily over the Southwest corner of the state, especially near and north of I-44.  Springfield picked up another 0.89″ of rain, bringing our monthly total to 12.90″!  This ranks as the third wettest May on record as it stands today.  The wettest May on record for Springfield occurred in 1943 with a tally of 16.15″.  This is a record that will be challenged this week as more storms hit the area.

For tonight, we’ve got a quiet night to look forward too.  Severe storms to the west will be marching east, fading as they approach the state line.  There’s a chance for some of this shower activity to slip into Western Missouri around sunrise, completely fading away by mid-morning near Hwy. 65.

Early clouds associated with the fading round of shower activity will give way to mostly sunny skies by late morning.  The remainder of the day looks warm and breezy with a touch of the summer muggies.  Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Quiet weather will hang around Monday night into Tuesday.  It looks like a stormy stretch will follow from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.  Severe storms are expected to develop to the west and northwest Tuesday evening before spreading east into the Ozarks Tuesday night.  It currently looks like the higher threat for severe weather will tend to be northwest of the Ozarks with broken lines of storms moving in by late evening.  Damaging wind and a threat for isolated tornadoes are possible though.  The front will be slow to move through, leaving room for another round of severe storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.  It’s tough to pinpoint where the highest threat for severe weather will be, but much of the Ozarks looks at risk.  The higher threat may tend to be near and south of the interstate.

The jet stream will undergo some changes after Wednesday night with the persistent trough in the West, that’s been delivering the prolonged period of stormy weather, finally shifting east.  This will push a cold front through by Thursday morning opening the door to mild and quiet weather as we close out the week.

The quiet weather will give way to warmer and more humid conditions by the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday as the storm track lifts north back into the Ozarks.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 65°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 60°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 62°

Friday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
3%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
4%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
6%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
8%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
9%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
11%
67°

