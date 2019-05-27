Sunday, May 26 Overnight Forecast

We had another round of rain across parts of the Ozarks today, making an already very wet month for Springfield inch even closer to a record. The rain this month has focused most heavily over the Southwest corner of the state, especially near and north of I-44. Springfield picked up another 0.89″ of rain, bringing our monthly total to 12.90″! This ranks as the third wettest May on record as it stands today. The wettest May on record for Springfield occurred in 1943 with a tally of 16.15″. This is a record that will be challenged this week as more storms hit the area.

For tonight, we’ve got a quiet night to look forward too. Severe storms to the west will be marching east, fading as they approach the state line. There’s a chance for some of this shower activity to slip into Western Missouri around sunrise, completely fading away by mid-morning near Hwy. 65.

Early clouds associated with the fading round of shower activity will give way to mostly sunny skies by late morning. The remainder of the day looks warm and breezy with a touch of the summer muggies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Quiet weather will hang around Monday night into Tuesday. It looks like a stormy stretch will follow from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Severe storms are expected to develop to the west and northwest Tuesday evening before spreading east into the Ozarks Tuesday night. It currently looks like the higher threat for severe weather will tend to be northwest of the Ozarks with broken lines of storms moving in by late evening. Damaging wind and a threat for isolated tornadoes are possible though. The front will be slow to move through, leaving room for another round of severe storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. It’s tough to pinpoint where the highest threat for severe weather will be, but much of the Ozarks looks at risk. The higher threat may tend to be near and south of the interstate.

The jet stream will undergo some changes after Wednesday night with the persistent trough in the West, that’s been delivering the prolonged period of stormy weather, finally shifting east. This will push a cold front through by Thursday morning opening the door to mild and quiet weather as we close out the week.

The quiet weather will give way to warmer and more humid conditions by the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday as the storm track lifts north back into the Ozarks.