Sunday, May 26 Forecast

Memorial Day Forecast, Storm Chances Tuesday —

Sunday, there is a chance at more widespread showers and storms. Not everyone will see these showers, but it would be a good idea to have your umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Monday for Memorial Day, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with humid and breezy conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a storm risk mainly to the north. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Tuesday, storm chances return, mainly later in the evening and overnight hours. While it is still too early to tell, severe weather is not out of the questions as a cold front pushes through. Timing and modes of severe weather will still have to be determined, stay up to date with the latest weather. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Overnight storm chances continue with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s.

Wednesday, showers and storms continue in the early hours of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front topping off in the middle and upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 50’s.

Warm and humid conditions return Thursday and Friday before storm chances return next weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms south and east of the interstate on Thursday.

Storm chances really uptick next weekend.