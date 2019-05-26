Breaking News
Sunday, May 26 Forecast

Memorial Day Forecast, Storm Chances Tuesday

Sunday, there is a chance at more widespread showers and storms. Not everyone will see these showers, but it would be a good idea to have your umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Monday for Memorial Day, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with humid and breezy conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a storm risk mainly to the north. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

Tuesday, storm chances return, mainly later in the evening and overnight hours. While it is still too early to tell, severe weather is not out of the questions as a cold front pushes through. Timing and modes of severe weather will still have to be determined, stay up to date with the latest weather. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Overnight storm chances continue with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s.

Wednesday, showers and storms continue in the early hours of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front topping off in the middle and upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 50’s.

Warm and humid conditions return Thursday and Friday before storm chances return next weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms south and east of the interstate on Thursday.

Storm chances really uptick next weekend.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 65°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 60°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 62°

Friday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 62°

Hourly Forecast

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
3%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
4%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
6%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
8%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
9%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
11%
67°

Saturday, September 28th

