Sunday, March 24 Forecast

Showers/ storms bring a severe threat today —

A low-pressure center is spinning to our west. The southerly flow ahead of the front is bringing Gulf moisture fueling showers/ thunder in the Ozarks today.

We’ll keep scattered showers/ storms on Sunday. Steady southerly winds gusting to 25 mph will keep highs warm in the low to middle 60’s.

The cold front finally comes through the Ozarks late in the afternoon (around 4 PM in Springfield). Ahead of the front, we could have enough time and moisture to build enough instability (fuel for storms) and wind energy to pop a few strong/ severe storms.

SEVERE THREAT SUN: Cold front fueling showers/thunder passes late Sun afternoon.



We could build enough juice ahead of front to fuel a few strong/ severe storms mainly along/south I-44 in the SLIGHT RISK



THREATS: quarter size hail, 60mph winds, lightning #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/YzA5MmwRZs— Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) March 23, 2019

Initially, we’ll start with a threat for hail up to the size of quarters. As the front comes through, if thunderstorms can organize into a line, we could add a damaging wind threat to 60 mph or greater.

The greatest risk for strong storms will be along/ south of I-44 in the SLIGHT RISK — that’s where the most instability and wind shear will develop/ fuel storms.

The front pushes east after 7 PM with the severe threat ending.

Low-level moisture hangs around through Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies to start the week with highs in the lower 50’s.

High pressure dives into the Ozarks on Tuesday bringing mostly sunny skies and cool middle 50’s. Southerly winds and sunshine bring warmer highs in the 60’s on Wednesday.

We’ll find increasing clouds and rain chances Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Showers/ storms look more likely Friday and Saturday.