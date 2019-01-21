Sunday, January 20 Overnight Forecast

The pattern ahead is one that will feature quick-hitting shots of bitter cold.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight’s total lunar eclipse. The eclipse begins at 9:33 pm with the moon fully enveloped by Earth’s shadow by 10:41 pm. The eclipse will end completely by 12:50 am. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the eclipse offering a nice opportunity to watch the show. Temperatures will be cold, but not as cold as Saturday night, thanks to breezy southeast winds and some cloud cover.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is shaping up to be a partly sunny and windy one. Temperatures will be in the low 20s early, warming into the mid-30s for highs. Gusty southeast winds will keep temperatures feeling colder throughout the day.

The next storm will take shape Tuesday. Showers will spread in by afternoon with temperatures spiking ahead of the front into the mid to upper 40s. The cold front will push through by early evening with another shot of arctic air following. Temperatures will plunge during the evening with freezing drizzle and flurries possible. Temperatures will settle into the low 20s by morning.

Skies will become bright on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-30s.

The next wave of arctic air arrives Thursday. It will come with increasing clouds and a chance for flurries. Temperatures may manage to warm into the 40s before falling back through the 30s Thursday afternoon and into the low teens by Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm back into the 30s Friday afternoon as the arctic chill eases, but another front will sweep through Saturday. It looks like it will move through Saturday morning with morning highs in the 30s falling back into the 20s. There may also be a chance for some snow flurries as the cold moves in.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.