Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Sunday, January 20 Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold Temperatures, Next Rain Chances —

Sunday, we will see more sunshine but temperatures will hover around freezing as an arctic high pressure moves in just to our north. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

To start off our work week, temperatures will be a bit warmer, ranging from the lower to middle 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds.  Winds will also pick up on Monday ahead of our next rain maker, with winds out of the southeast from 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Clouds will continue to increase through the overnight hours and temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday, temperatures will warm up a bit more into the middle and upper 40’s with rain likely through the day. It will be windy with winds out of the south, much like Monday. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing opening the door to some flurry chances.

Wednesday, the cold returns with highs in the lower 30’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

If forecast models continue to trend the way they are, it looks like our next cold blast of air will come at the end of next into the weekend with a chance of snow showers but it is still too early to tell, so this is something we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Fair

Springfield

83°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

82°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 64°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 69°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 71°

Monday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 67°

Thursday

87° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
3%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
4%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
65°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
66°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now