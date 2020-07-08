Summit Preparatory School shares back to school plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Summit Preparatory School has released its back to school plan for Fall 2020. The first day of school will be August 17th.

The school will return to in-person classes with additional health and wellness screenings, policies, and procedures, according to the school’s website.

The school will return with three scenarios:

Scenario 1: On-Campus Learning Students return for in-person education with necessary adjustments. This model is active for all students.

Scenario 2: Hybrid Learning Isolated grade levels or divisions may participate in a blend of both in-person and remote learning experiences. Hybrid Learning is currently active for individual middle and high school students.

Scenario 3: Distance Learning All students shift to Distance Learning based on risk assessment. This model is not currently active.



The school will also:

Maintain classes with 18 or fewer students

Conduct temperature checks on employees, students, and visitors

Utilize the facility to provide distancing

Expand technology resources

“The Summit is well-poised to provide a safe return to campus due to our small class sizes, ability to physically distance in our generous space, and dedication to continuous and thorough cleanliness and disinfection. The Summit will open campus for the 2020-2021 academic year on August 17th,” the school said.