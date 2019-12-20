Summer trial date set for man charged in 2 women’s deaths

HARRISONVILLE, Mo (AP).– A man charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared nearly a decade apart is scheduled to go on trial next summer.

During a hearing Thursday, a Cass County judge scheduled jury selection in Kylr Yust’s trial to begin July 22. Jurors will be brought from St. Charles County outside St. Louis. Opening statements and testimony will begin the following week.

Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton. Their remains were found in 2017 in rural Cass County.